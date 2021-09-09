Upcoming events

Local competitive bidding for the production and printing of the ECOWAS Commissionâ€™s 2022 diaries and calendars

09 Sep 2021 - 11 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of Consulting Services for: Communication and visibility Study and Implementation on the Abidjan â€“ Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project

25 Aug 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Invitation for Bids for the Recruitment of a Travel Agency for ECOWAS Commission

09 Aug 2021 - 29 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultant to conduct financial, socio-economic, legal framework and management structuring studies including preparation of bidding documents for the implementation of the Praia Dakar maritime link

02 Aug 2021 - 20 Sep 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]