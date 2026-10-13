ECOWAS COMMISSION ORGANISES A HANDOVER WORKING SESSION FOR ITS COMMITTEE OF THE CHIEFS OF DEFENCE STAFF

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) organized a working session with its Committee of the Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS).

The working session on stock taking of the responsibilities pertaining to the change of baton from an out-going to an in-coming Chair of the ECOWAS CCDS took place at the Commission’s headquarters building on the 12th of October, 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Commission is also working with relevant constituted authorities to ensure that the roadmap for the uninterrupted implementation of its counter-terrorism brigade is put in place to guarantee a more stable, prosperous region.

At the commencement of activities heralding the handing over of responsibilities processes, the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E General Birame Diop stressed the need for cohesion in the fight against terrorism which existential challenge is transnational in nature and requires a community-wide strategy to surmount.

The President led senior management officials of the Commission including the ECOWAS’ Commissioner for Political affairs, Peace and Security, Madam Francess Piagie Alghali for productive discussions and briefings by the CDSs on how to re-position the ESF in the face of current security challenges confronting the region.

In this regard, there were presentations by Directors Cyriaque Agnekethom and Babatunde Afolabi (of the Directorates of Peacekeeping & Regional Security as well as Political Affairs) on the mandates and strides of the Directorates.

As part of the handover process, there would be General institutional familiarization, exchange of information and visits to strategic military governance institutions.

The out-going CDS, Lt Gen Amara Idara Bangoura (Sierra Leone) is handing over the reins to Vice Admiral Oumar Wade (Senegal). The chiefs are accompanied on the mission by Col ABS Mansary, Col Momoh Tholler, Col Mademba Aliou Fall and Cpat Ibrahim Kamara.