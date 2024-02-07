Extraordinary Session Of The ECOWAS Mediation And Security Council At The Ministerial Level To Hold In Abuja

07 Feb, 2024

Extraordinary Session Of The ECOWAS Mediation And Security Council At The Ministerial Level To Hold In Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at its Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Council will be discussing current security and political issues in the Region.