The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) officially handed over laboratory equipment to the Government of Guinea-Bissau on the 19th of August 2026, in Guinea- Bissau as part of the “Strengthening of Epidemiological Services and Health Systems in the ECOWAS Region (PROALAB)” project, funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW Entwicklungsbank.

The laboratory equipment handed over represents a total investment of €1,511,499.77 and will strengthen the capacity of the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP), contributing to improved laboratory diagnostics, epidemiological surveillance and Guinea-Bissau’s capacity to respond to public health threats.

The official handover ceremony took place at the National Public Health Laboratory, where the Director General of WAHO, Dr Melchior Athanase Joël C. Aïssi, formally handed over the laboratory equipment to the Minister of Public Health of Guinea-Bissau, Commodore Dr Quinhin Nantote. The handover was witnessed by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje. Also present were the WAHO Focal Point in Guinea-Bissau, Dr Plácido Cardoso, and the Director General of the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Baltazar Cá.

The handover forms part of the implementation of Phase 2 of the PROALAB project, whose first component focuses on strengthening surveillance systems and laboratories at regional level through a series of procurements for the benefit of reference laboratories in five ECOWAS countries: Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and The Gambia.

The equipment will enhance the operational and technical capacity of the National Public Health Laboratory and includes PCR and immunological testing equipment, general laboratory equipment, laboratory products and materials, as well as reagents and consumables.

This support aims to contribute to the sustainable strengthening of national diagnostic and laboratory surveillance capacities, providing the National Public Health Laboratory with improved resources to fulfil its role in the detection and laboratory confirmation of diseases and in responding to public health threats and emergencies.