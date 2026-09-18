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THE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION RECEIVES THE AMBASSADORS OF QATAR AND SUDAN AT THE ECOWAS COMMISSION HEAD QUARTERS IN ABUJA

THE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION RECEIVES THE AMBASSADORS OF QATAR AND SUDAN AT THE ECOWAS COMMISSION HEAD QUARTERS IN ABUJA

THE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION RECEIVES THE AMBASSADORS OF QATAR AND SUDAN AT THE ECOWAS COMMISSION HEAD QUARTERS IN ABUJA
Sep 18, 2026 1 min read

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, received the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Yousef Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hailand and the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E. Mohammed Abdelaai in two separate audiences at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on the 17th of September, 2026.

 

The  meetings provided an opportunity to discuss ways of strengthening relations and enhancing cooperation between ECOWAS and the state of Qatar on matters of mutual interest, including regional integration, peace and security and development.

 

The engagement underscores ECOWAS’ commitment to deepening partnerships with countries beyond West Africa in support of regional stability and sustainable development.

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