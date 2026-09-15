ECOWAS LOGISTICS DEPOT RECEIVES DELEGATION FROM EUROPEAN UNION AND EU MEMBER STATE REPRESENTATIVES IN SIERRA LEONE

Representatives of the European Union and EU Member States visited the ECOWAS Logistics Depot (ELD), Lungi, on 8 September 2026. The visit was intended to familiarise the delegation with the concept, facilities and operational role of the recently commissioned Depot and provide a better understanding of its place within the ECOWAS regional peace and security architecture.

The delegation included Mr Emilio Rossetti, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation; Mr Olivier Huot, French Chargé d’Affaires; Ms Irene Toeller, German Chargé d’Affaires; and Mr Charlie Suilen, Regional Security Advisor, EU Delegation. The delegation was accompanied by Mr Funsho Ibrahim, Political Advisor, ECOWAS Res Rep Office, and Mr Joe Skeff, Managing Director, PROTEC Security Services.

The delegation was received by the Commander ELD, Navy Captain I. J. Akpa, who briefed the visitors on the mandate, facilities and evolving operational role of the Depot as an ECOWAS regional logistics capability supporting peace support operations, humanitarian assistance, emergency response and other mandated regional requirements. The engagement also provided an opportunity to clarify the concept and functions of the ELD and enhance understanding of its role within the ECOWAS regional logistics architecture.

The delegation subsequently toured Sites 1 and 2 of the Depot, including the administrative, warehouse, residential and other support facilities. The representatives expressed appreciation for the facilities and indicated that the visit had provided a clearer understanding of the mandate, capabilities and potential utility of the ELD.

The visit forms part of the ELD’s continuing engagement with relevant regional and international partners following its commissioning on 18 July 2026, as the Depot develops its role as a strategic regional logistics capability for ECOWAS.