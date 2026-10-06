On the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame DIOP, paid an official visit to the headquarters of the Bretton Woods Institutions in Washington, D.C., on 28 and 29 September 2026, as part of efforts to deepen cooperation with key international financial institutions and mobilize support for ECOWAS’ regional development agenda.

The President was accompanied by Hon. Francesca Alghali, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Mr. Jerome BOA, Director of External Relations; Mr. Babatunde Afolabi, Director of Political Affairs; Amb. Kinza Jawara-Njai and Mrs. Esther Daramola respectively Head and Political Adviser at the ECOWAS Representation to the United Nations.

During the visit, H.E. General DIOP held high-level consultations with Professor Ouattara Wautabouna, Executive Director for the IMF West Africa Constituency, and Mr. Zeine Zeidane, Director of the IMF African Department.

Discussions focused on the economic outlook for West Africa, regional integration, macroeconomic stability, peacebuilding challenges, and the importance of ECOWAS in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth. The parties further exchanged views on strengthening collaboration between ECOWAS and the IMF through the existing MoU signed by the two institutions to enhance IMF critical support to accelerate regional economic and monetary integration notably in line of the launching of the ECOWAS single currency (ECO) in 2027.

At the World Bank, the ECOWAS delegation met with Mr. Ousmane Diagana, Vice President for Western and Central Africa, who reaffirmed the World Bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting ECOWAS and its Member States in advancing regional integration, infrastructure development, food security, human capital development, and economic transformation.

The meetings provided an opportunity to review the progress of ongoing programmes. The World Bank underscored the strategic importance of ECOWAS as a regional platform for promoting stability, economic cooperation, and development across West Africa.

The parties agreed to organize a high-level mission to the ECOWAS Commission during the 3rd week of November 2026 to undertake a comprehensive review of the institutional portfolios, assess implementation progress, and identify new opportunities for enhanced collaboration and resource mobilization in support of regional priorities.

The engagements reaffirmed the shared commitment of ECOWAS, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank Group to promoting sustainable development, strengthening economic resilience, and accelerating the implementation of transformative programmes that improve the lives of citizens across the region.

The official visit forms part of ECOWAS’ broader diplomatic and partnership engagement during UNGA81 and reflects the Commission’s determination to deepen strategic partnerships capable of delivering tangible development outcomes for the West Africa citizens.