ECOWAS COMMISSION’S PRESIDENT RECEIVES AMBASSADOR OF TUNISIA, REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO STRENGTHENED COOPERATION

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) H.E. General Birame Diop has received H. E Mohsen Antit, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Nigeria, on a courtesy call, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, 11 September 2026, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations and expanding areas of cooperation between ECOWAS and Tunisia.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and explore new avenues for strengthening cooperation between ECOWAS and Tunisia in support of regional development, stability and sustainable economic growth in Africa.

Welcoming Ambassador Antit, President Diop expressed appreciation for Tunisia’s interest in deepening its engagement with the West African regional organisation. He noted that stronger cooperation between ECOWAS and Tunisia could contribute significantly to shared objectives in areas including economic development, technological advancement, security and regional integration.

Ambassador Antit reaffirmed Tunisia’s commitment to strengthening its relations with ECOWAS and expressed his country’s readiness to explore practical initiatives capable of translating the shared aspirations of both parties into concrete programmes and partnerships. “Africa is our priority,” Ambassador Antit emphasised.

The discussions highlighted significant opportunities for enhanced cooperation in digitalisation, technological innovation, digital infrastructure and the development of knowledge-based economies. Both sides recognised that stronger partnerships in these areas could help improve public services, enhance economic competitiveness and create new opportunities for young people, innovators and entrepreneurs across the region.

The meeting also addressed pressing challenges relating to youth migration, human trafficking and the illicit trafficking of drugs and other substances, including concerns surrounding the use of Tunisia as a transit route to Europe. Both sides stressed the importance of stronger cooperation, information-sharing and coordinated action to address these regional and global challenges.

On security, the two sides underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation in addressing emerging threats and strengthening regional resilience. They expressed interest in greater information-sharing and the exchange of experiences and expertise in support of peace, stability and collective security.

Discussions on sustainable development emphasised the need for partnerships that promote inclusive economic growth, environmental sustainability and improved livelihoods. Areas including climate resilience, sustainable resource management and innovative approaches to development were identified as potential avenues for future cooperation.

The importance of infrastructure development was also highlighted, with both sides recognising infrastructure as a critical enabler of regional integration, trade and economic transformation. Greater cooperation and investment in transport, energy, digital connectivity and other strategic infrastructure were identified as areas offering significant potential for collaboration.

The meeting further underscored the value of strengthening people-to-people relations, institutional partnerships and the exchange of expertise, particularly through technical cooperation, capacity-building and the sharing of best practices.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and identifying practical areas for enhanced cooperation, with a view to building a stronger, mutually beneficial and forward-looking partnership between ECOWAS and the Republic of Tunisia.