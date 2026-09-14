ECOWAS COMMISSION PRESIDENT LAUNCHES STAFF TRANSPORTATION INITIATIVE TO STRENGTHEN STAFF WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONAL PRODUCTIVITY

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, has launched a dedicated staff transportation initiative aimed at improving employee welfare, easing daily commuting challenges and enhancing productivity across the institution, in a further demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to building a modern, people-centred and results-driven regional organization. The initiative was unveiled during a brief ceremony at the Commission’s new headquarters in Abuja, attended by the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, senior officials and members of staff. Although modest in format, the event carried significant institutional importance, reflecting a leadership philosophy that places staff welfare at the heart of organizational performance.

The programme begins with an initial fleet consisting of one 25-seat staff bus and two 18-seat commuter buses, which will operate scheduled services between designated pick-up locations and the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters. The transportation service is designed to reduce the financial and logistical burden associated with daily commuting while ensuring safer, more reliable and more predictable travel arrangements for staff members.

Speaking during the launch, President Diop noted that the effectiveness of any institution depends fundamentally on the well-being and commitment of its workforce. He emphasized that leadership must not only formulate policies but also respond to the practical realities faced by employees in their daily lives.

The President explained that the transportation initiative forms part of a broader effort to improve staff welfare and create an enabling work environment that allows personnel to perform at their highest level. By reducing commuting-related stress and expenses, the programme is expected to improve punctuality, strengthen staff morale and contribute directly to institutional efficiency.

“If you take care of people, people will take care of the job,” President Diop stated, underscoring the principle guiding the initiative.

The launch also reflects the broader transformation currently underway at the ECOWAS Commission. Following the recent transition into its new headquarters, the institution has continued to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening operational effectiveness, modernizing administrative systems and fostering a workplace culture that promotes excellence, accountability and service delivery.

For many staff members, the transportation programme represents more than a logistical arrangement. It is a tangible response to a long-standing concern and a demonstration that employee welfare remains a strategic priority for the Commission’s leadership. By investing in practical solutions that directly affect the daily lives of personnel, the Commission is reinforcing the connection between staff well-being and institutional performance.

The initiative is expected to evolve progressively, with the possibility of expanded routes and additional capacity as operational requirements and staff needs continue to be assessed.

As ECOWAS advances its vision of a more integrated, prosperous and secure West Africa, the Commission’s leadership maintains that achieving regional ambitions begins with strengthening the institution itself. The launch of the staff transportation service therefore represents not merely the deployment of vehicles, but the implementation of a people-focused policy that translates listening into action and commitment into measurable results.