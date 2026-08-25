ECOWAS Resident Representative Strengthens Engagement with Cabo Verdean Government and Diplomatic Community

Praia, Cabo Verde, August 2026 — The newly appointed ECOWAS Resident Representative to Cabo Verde, Ambassador João Butiam Co, has stepped up engagement with national authorities and the diplomatic community as part of efforts to strengthen the visibility and strategic relevance of ECOWAS in Cabo Verde.

Since taking up his position, Ambassador Butiam Co has held a series of meetings with senior members of the Cabo Verdean Government and representatives of the diplomatic corps, providing an opportunity to exchange views on regional cooperation, shared priorities and the role of ECOWAS in supporting Cabo Verde’s development and integration within the West African region.

Ambassador Butiam Co further engaged with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Communities and National Defense, Ambassador Manuel Amante da Rosa, reaffirming the importance of maintaining close institutional dialogue and strengthening Cabo Verde’s engagement with the ECOWAS integration agenda.

Among the engagements held in August was a meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Lúcio Miranda Fernandes, with the participation of the West African Health Organization (WAHO), the ECOWAS specialized institution responsible for coordinating and supporting regional cooperation in health. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for stronger collaboration in the health sector within the ECOWAS framework.

The Resident Representative also met with the Minister of Environment, Climate Action and Energy, Mr. Carlos Varela. The engagement also provided an opportunity to underline the role of ECOWAS institutions, including the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), in supporting regional and national priorities.

The Resident Representative also met with the Minister of Family, Social Inclusion and Labor, Ms. Adelsia Almeida, to discuss Cabo Verde’s role within ECOWAS and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in areas directly linked to citizens and regional integration. The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that regional integration translates into tangible benefits for people and communities across West Africa.

The Representative has also begun consultations with the diplomatic community, including a meeting with the two Ambassadors of ECOWAS countries in Cabo Verde (Ambassador of Senegal, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau). These engagements are intended to strengthen coordination and promote a better understanding of the opportunities that regional cooperation offers to Cabo Verde and the wider ECOWAS community.

These initial meetings form part of a broader programme of consultations that will continue in the coming days with additional members of the Government, national institutions and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

According to Ambassador Butiam Co, “the ongoing consultations also reflect the importance of stronger coordination between the ECOWAS Commission, its institutions and agencies and national authorities in advancing the objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050 and building a more integrated, peaceful and prosperous West Africa.”