Translator (French A, English C, Portuguese C)
JOB TITLE Translator (French A, English C, Portuguese C)
INSTITUTION ECOWAS COMMISSION
GRADE P4
ANNUAL SALARY UA56,591.37,USD89,289.87
STATUS PERMANENT
DEPARTMENT GENERAL ADMINISTRATION AND CONFERENCE
DIRECTORATE CONFERENCE & PROTOCOL
DIVISION LANGUAGE COORDINATION
LINE SUPERVISOR LANGUAGE COORDINATOR
DUTY STATION ABUJA, NIGERIA
Applications should be sent to : b13translatfraencprc@ecowas.int

Under the supervision of the Language Coordinator, the incumbent shall be responsible for translating, from Portuguese and English into French, a wide variety of texts documents for ECOWAS conferences and meetings, working papers, scientific articles, speeches, programme statements, web materials, reports, correspondences.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIESÂ 

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Translates a wide variety of texts documents for ECOWAS conferences and meetings, working papers, scientific articles, speeches, programme statements, web materials, reports, correspondence, etc;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Performs the terminological and conceptual research required in order to produce high-quality translations of scientific, technical, legal, and administrative texts;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Translates and self-revises from texts of considerable difficulty, using computer assisted translation tools were possible;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Assists in providing support for terminology and style; respond to queries about terminology, nomenclature, translation, and writing posed by staff; conducts linguistic research and assist in the maintenance of glossaries;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Contributes to the establishment of accurate terminology and to promote the terminology data base;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Assists in review of external translators for the ECOWAS roster;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Provides translation support in emergencies, including working under tight deadlines and quick turnaround of translated documents;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Provides feedback for machine translation dictionaries;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Participates in professional forums, conferences and seminars; shares knowledge and practices with translators of other international organizations; keeps abreast of specialized terminology and best translation practices;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Performs other related duties, as required.

 

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Bachelorâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in translation from an accredited/recognized University.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  7 years of experience in translation and revision (at least 2 of which should have been revision experience), and use of relevant computer software, electronic tools and databases;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  excellent writing and analytical skills; highest standards of accuracy, consistency and faithfulness to the style and nuances of the original text;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  familiarity with computer-assisted translation tools, machine translation tools and on-screen editing tools.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  A master’s degree in Translation will be an added advantage.

AGE LIMIT

Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.

 

ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to get groups to work together cooperatively, by enlisting active involvement, creating a climate for respect and openness, and applying effective techniques for group facilitation, explore their potentials, motivate and guide them;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  organize and lead cross-divisional work group in developing creative solutions to address problems and or lead a small group of entry level professionals and administrative support staff;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  develop onâ€”the-job training techniques paired with excellent coaching and mentoring skills; knowledge of new staff orientation approaches to facilitate understanding of the position and organization;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to assign work to direct reports and provide timely and consistent feedback regarding technical proficiency and effectiveness;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to represent the organization effectively before external parties.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to consider the impact of a shift in programmatic direction to the needs of internal and external stakeholders;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to promote and consider staff feedback to streamline processes in order to meet deadlines of relevance to client expectations;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to consistently maintain composure and direction in high- pressure situations;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  develop problem solving, mediation and conflict resolution skills to address discrepancies, complaints, bottle necks, time constraints affecting quality and quantity of client services;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to anticipate growing client needs and expectations to continuously improve quality, timelines, service delivery and addressing client questions in a timely manner;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to communicate openly with clients, keeping them informed of progress and issues requiring attention/resolutions.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to implement programmatic changes in a manner that ensures a biased-free work environment, fair and equitable application to new rules/regulations;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  experience and ability to adhere to policies, goals, objectives, and principles of valuing diversity in performing everyday duties and responsibilities; promoting/modeling behaviors that demonstrate tolerance and understanding of various cultures;

  • ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias and Â  Â  Â  Â  differences;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to build value from leveraging diverse capabilities and inputs from various cultures, staff and clients;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to seek out best practices to make organizational decisions of relevance to diversity management, ensuring that project and program activities identify vulnerable areas and contain systemic checks.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  knowledge of ECOWAS institutions and how the different organs relate to each other, particularly as it relates to own work sector/programs;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Â knowledge of approaches to policy and program development ofÂ  an international organization as well as project management ;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  knowledge of the rules, processes and procedures of an international organization, of pertinence to tasks related to own position;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  creativity and flexibility to deviate from traditional methods in developing new procedures, processes and tools, using technology to simplify methods and approaches whenever possible;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to reevaluate current procedures and suggest improvements to ensure an effective, streamlined process;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to gather and summarize information to predict stakeholder views on a new policy/programmes; and excellent analytical skills to assess external policies and trends when reviewing policy/programme options, pros, cons and recommendations;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to synthesize complex information gathered from a variety of external and internal sources and disseminate it to others in a logical manner;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to apply appropriate methodology to discover or identify policy issues and resource concerns.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to evaluate, incorporate, and communicate the latest developments in specialty area using institution/agency guidelines and criteria;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  develop interpersonal, negotiation, networking and presentation skills with proven abilities to influence, explain complex information and demonstrate empathy and open-mindedness;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to demonstrate operational proficiency in the use of computer in communicating using technology tools;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both written and verbal expressions;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  exhibit active listening skillsÂ to encourage stronger communication amongst team members, to show care and make them feel valued and toÂ  drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT);

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  knowledge of internal planning cycles and ability to contribute to the development and to implement Community-wide or institution policy by determining target audience, building coalitions with the appropriate population, and monitor progress;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to consider external circumstances, factors and trends when organizing project activities to ensure the best outcomes;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to review process outcomes, correspondence, reports, and policy documents to develop achievable plans;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to conduct meetings with staff, stakeholders, colleagues and others to ascertain organizationalÂ  program and/or project needs, making adjustments to plans and activities accordingly;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  ability to adjust project plans based on input from staff and stakeholders and/or ability to design and implement guidelines, tools and templates to accommodate new or revised programmes and services.

