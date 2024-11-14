Towards the creation of a new regional youth policy in West Africa: ECOWAS Commission launches regional consultations by Organising the ECOWAS National Youth Forum in Benin

14 Nov, 2024

From 4 to 5 November 2024, Cotonou hosted the ECOWAS National Youth Conference organised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through the ECOWAS Youth & Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) by the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Benin and the Regional Analysis and Social Expertise Laboratory.

Under the theme ‘Engaging ECOWAS for a new vision on youth’, this conference is part of ECOWAS’ desire to create spaces for direct exchanges with young people with a view to promoting them in West Africa. This holistic and inclusive approach is an essential foundation for facilitating dialogue with young people, improving their present, strengthening their competitiveness and safeguarding their future.

This approach aims to affirm that young people are considered by ECOWAS as important actors in strengthening governance and development, building their communities and creating a peaceful environment.

Prefiguring those of Ghana, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, the national conference in Benin focused on employability, professional integration and proposals for improving the living conditions of young people, taking into account the various stakeholders present in Benin. For two days, the stakeholders had the opportunity to discuss and share problems, solutions and priorities, and to make strong commitments for the well-being of young people in the region. They were also able to draft clear messages and positions to defend the cause of young people within decision-making bodies.

These four countries are a pilot phase in a regional consultation being undertaken by ECOWAS to work with young people on the future of West Africa. The consultation is part of the ECOWAS Commission’s drive to organise a regional youth conference to be held in Senegal in the first quarter of 2025 to examine the results of the pilot phases and redefine regional youth policy.

At the inaugural session on Monday 4 November 2024, Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, on behalf of Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, thanked the Government of Benin, in particular the Ministry of Sport, for their support and constant efforts in organising this event. He said that this conference was an essential step in our commitment to revitalise youth involvement. In his view, the voice of young people is important and their participation today will influence the future of West Africa. Convinced that these two days of exchanges will be enriching and generate relevant proposals, bearing hope and heralding a new dynamic for youth, he officially opened the proceedings.

In his welcome remarks, Professor Alix Servais AFOUDA, vice-president of the Regional Analysis and Social Expertise Laboratory, expressed his gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission and, through it, to the ECOWAS Youth & Sports Development Centre (EYSDC), and in particular its Representation in Benin, which had played its part in the effective holding of this conference. Representatives, these meetings, based on criteria of representativeness, brought together people from different parts of Benin, including representatives of associations, with or without disabilities.

Professor John IGUE, Honorary President of the Regional Analysis and Social Expertise Laboratoryn (RASEL), expressed his gratitude to ECOWAS for the confidence shown in (RASEL) in conducting the national consultations and organising the ECOWAS national youth conference.

Highlighting two major challenges facing the Organisation, namely the lack of follow-up to major decisions and the reduction of foreign influence, Professor IGUE expressed his satisfaction with this new paradigm of grassroots consultation prior to policy formulation.