The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien Tchintchibid-ja Attended the 2nd Indonesia – Africa Forum (IAF II) Held in Bali on 2nd-3rd September 2024

03 Sep, 2024

The 2nd Indonesia – Africa Forum (IAF II) is a platform to enhance concrete economic cooperation with Africa as Indonesia’s key economic partner, following the success of the first IAF in 2018. The Forum is held under the theme of “Bandung Spirit for Africa’s Agenda 2063,” highlighting shared values and principles which would lay a strong foundation for robust, inclusive, equal, and sustained relations between Indonesia and Africa.

The Forum was officiated by President of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Joko Widodo and was attended by several African Heads of States and Government including H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; and H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia.

H.E. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, who led the ECOWAS delegation, provided remarks on the first panel discussion on the Update and Prospect for Cooperation between ECOWAS and Indonesia, highlighting shared aspirations, as well as current and potential areas of future cooperation.