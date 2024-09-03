President ECOWAS Commission Meets with Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs to Discuss Effective Utilization of Funds for Combating Obstetric Fistula

03 Sep, 2024

The meeting which held on September 2, 2024, at the Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja was an opportunity for Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, to inform the President of ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray on new strategies to ensure prudent use of funds donated by ECOWAS to Nigeria to treat and rehabilitate women suffering from obstetric fistula.

Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye said that funds donated by ECOWAS to Nigeria for the treatment of women suffering from obstetric fistula do not have an appreciable impact on the women as a significant amount is channeled to training doctors, sensitization programs and workshops instead of the treatment of the patients.

Reaffirming her commitment to a new approach, She said the Ministry of Women Affairs has collaborated with the Nigeria’s Ministry of Health to ensure that the bulk of donor funds and grants to treat fistula are spent on the actual treatment of the patients while the Ministry of health will handle the training of Doctors.

Mrs. Kennedy-Ohanenye therefore sought the cooperation of the Chairman ECOWAS commission to ensure effective utilization of the funds donated to Nigeria for the treatment of obstetric fistula and women empowerment.

Responding to the Minister, Dr. Touray welcomed an approach which prioritizes the treatment and rehabilitation of patients noting that this is the manner of collaboration the commission is seeking from member states.

He further stated that the commission is prepared to take on board the suggestions from the Minister and would adjust its programs as this would significantly impact the lives of the beneficiaries.

On December 7th , 2023, ECOWAS through its Gender Development Centre issued a $245,000 grant to Nigeria and seven other member states to treat fistula victims marking a significant step in addressing health challenges of women in the subregion.