The ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC) Organizes The 10th Annual Meeting Of Animal Health Networks (RAHN) In Abuja Nigeria

22 Nov, 2024

The meeting was declared opened by His Excellency, Alhaji Idi MUKHTAR MAIHA, the Minister of Livestock Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his opening remarks, the Minister called upon the Chief Veterinary Officers of the ECOWAS Member States and the participants to attain significant outcomes that would contribute to sustainable enhancements in veterinary services within the ECOWAS region. The ECOWAS Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Her Excellency Madam Massandje TOURE-LITSE, was represented by the Executive Director of RAHC, Dr Vivian IWAR. The 10th edition of the RAHN focused on the theme ‘Human and financial resources as weak links in the performance of Veterinary Services in West Africa: what prospects’?

In line with the mandate of the RAHC to coordinate efforts in animal health and welfare and to support the development of animal resources within Member States, participants engaged in a discussion regarding the current workforce comprising veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals in the region. The dialogue reviewed the study undertaken on the issue and addressed the governance of veterinary services, highlighting the challenges and shortcomings that are currently being encountered in this sector.

The outcomes of these discussions will be used to raise awareness with decision-makers, stakeholders and partners in animal resources regarding the decline in human resources for veterinary services delivery in ECOWAS.