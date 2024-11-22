For Better Knowledge And Understanding Of The Interconnected System For The Management Of Goods In Transit (SIGMAT)

22 Nov, 2024

The regional meeting to evaluate and monitor the implementation of the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT), which began on Monday 18 November 2024 in Praia, Cabo Verde, is now in its third day.

The aim of the meeting was to examine the progress made and identify the successes and challenges encountered in the efficient implementation of this key tool, designed to facilitate data exchanges between the various customs administrations in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

During the plenary discussions, presentations and explanations by the Officer in charge of Rules of Origin and Community Preferential Treatment of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs Aïssata Yaméogo Koffi, as well as clarifications by the Director of the Customs Union and Taxation, also the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Salifou Tiemtore, gave participants a more in-depth knowledge of SIGMAT.

Officially launched in 2019, SIGMAT is designed to provide an integrated customs IT solution to facilitate faster processing of goods in transit across the borders of ECOWAS Member States, and in turn boost intra-regional trade.

It is now being actively implemented in these countries. In July 2024, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Ghana, Mali and Niger were connected to SIGMAT.

After finalising their tests, Senegal and Mali are now preparing to put this major regional tool into operation, having already deployed it to the Gambia’s customs system in October 2024. Nigeria, on the other hand, has just deployed it on its customs system and intends to connect with Benin in the near future.

Cabo Verde, however, will soon be following in the footsteps of these states, specifically with the implementation of SIGMAT Mobile, which has been identified as the solution best suited to its specific context. Indeed, the particular nature of this island state requires an agile and flexible system to support customs control operations between its islands, warehouses and checkpoints.

Thanks to SIGMAT, ECOWAS should stimulate trade integration and the interconnectivity of national customs systems to improve the fluidity of cross-border movements of goods.

This system therefore represents an essential link, not only for modernising West African customs administrations and simplifying and harmonising procedures for the transit of goods through customs, but also for promoting greater efficiency in the transport of goods.

By facilitating the exchange of financial information, SIGMAT will, among other things, reduce the time taken by goods in transit across the borders of ECOWAS Member States, prevent customs fraud and tax revenue losses, strengthen regional economic integration and improve the efficient management of public finances at national and regional level.

Clearly, this system aims to facilitate intra-regional trade, reduce customs harassment and promote economic growth in the ECOWAS region. It reflects the considerable efforts made by ECOWAS to improve trade and transport management, boost West Africa’s international competitiveness and increase transparency in the movement of goods within the Community.

Through SIGMAT, ECOWAS is genuinely committed to modernising and automating customs procedures in its Member States in order to facilitate intra-regional trade, in line with international standards for customs procedures.

It is hoped that this meeting will lead to relevant conclusions that will further facilitate and increase trade and transport management in West Africa, through the effective and efficient implementation of SIGMAT.