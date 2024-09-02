Scaling Investments for Rice Self-Sufficiency: ECOWAS to organize a Side Event at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 in Partnership with AfDB, JICA, AGRA, and World Bank

02 Sep, 2024

Mrs. Massandjé Touré-Litsé, Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of ECOWAS will lead the ECOWAS Commission delegation at the 2024 Africa Food Systems Forum, set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from 2 to 6 September 2024.

During this significant event, the ECOWAS Commission and its partners will host a side event themed “Scaling Investments for Rice Self-Sufficiency in West Africa: Opportunities and Challenges” on September 3rd in Kigali, Rwanda.

West Africa’s rice sector is a cornerstone of regional food security, yet persistent reliance on rice imports highlights the need for a robust strategy to enhance local production. In response, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has developed a comprehensive Rice Agenda aimed at achieving rice self-sufficiency. This agenda includes the adoption of the ‘Rice Offensive’ in 2014, the Regional Action Plan (2020–2025), and the establishment of the ECOWAS Rice Observatory (ERO) in 2022. Most recently, the validated Regional Rice Roadmap (2025–2035) by stakeholders will guide future efforts to transform the sector.

ERO, a multi-stakeholder platform established in partnership with organizations such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and others, is central to coordinating activities and investments in West Africa’s rice sector. Based at the ECOWAS Commission under the Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development, ERO aims to align stakeholders, including farmers, millers, donors, and institutions, to reduce duplication and maximize resource use. Its mission is to facilitate collaboration, catalyze growth, and track progress, ultimately driving the region toward a competitive, sustainable, and resilient rice production.

The Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS) 2024, themed “Innovate, Accelerate, and Scale: Delivering Food Systems Transformation in a Digital and Climate Era,” offers a critical platform for advancing agricultural innovation. The forum will convene global leaders, investors, and stakeholders to discuss ways to transform food systems across Africa. As part of AFS, ECOWAS will host a side event to address specific aspects of rice sector development, facilitate knowledge sharing, and highlight innovative initiatives aligned with AFS Forum’s themes.

The ECOWAS side event will delve into the Regional Rice Roadmap (2025 – 2035), focusing on scaling up rice investment packages. It will feature high level panel discussions on two key topics. The first panel session will explore “Policy Frameworks and Sustainable Solutions” featuring the Ministers of Agriculture and key policymakers from West Africa. It seeks to ensure alignment between the Rice Roadmap and the National Rice Development Strategies of the Member States for effective implementation and greater impact. The second panel session will focus on “Financing Sustainable Rice Innovations” to unlock investments for a resilient rice sector. It brings together financiers, private sector players, development partners and government officials.

The event aims to foster partnerships, share practical insights, and drive actionable recommendations for achieving rice self-sufficiency in West Africa. Expected outcomes from the side event include a deeper understanding of investment opportunities, identification of successful models, enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, and advocacy for supportive policy frameworks.

By participating at the AFS Forum 2024, ECOWAS and its partners seek to amplify their efforts in transforming the rice sector. This side event will not only spotlight critical advancements but also drive investment and innovation, contributing to food security and economic stability in West Africa.

The ECOWAS Commission invites all stakeholders with an interest in rice production, food security, and agricultural development to participate in this historic event that will be held on the 3rd of September at Rm MH3, Kigali Convention Center, Kigali, Rwanda, starting 4:30CAT / 2:30GMT, in a hybrid format