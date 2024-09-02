Official Launching of The Implementation of ECOWAS Stabilization Fund in Northern Nigeria

For over one decade Nigeria has witnessed serious security concerns occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram. This has resulted to unprecedented loss of lives, displacements, loss of livelihoods and exacerbation of food and nutrition crisis. These insecurities and hostilities have been recorded majorly in the Northern States of Nigeria. The affected population has been forced to move many times sometimes from being internally displaced and vice versa. The situation has seriously fragilized the coping mechanisms and thresholds of the individuals as well as communities.

In line with the directives of the Heads of State, the ECOWAS Commission established a Stabilization Fund with a commitment of the sum of one (1) Million USD in the 2020 budget as part of its commitment to supporting the Nigerian Government’ Economic Recovery and Growth plan the “Buhari Plan” and other ongoing efforts by the International Community in the region. Sequel to the 2020 budget, another sum of one (1) Million USD was approved in the 2023 budget of ECOWAS to further assist the victims of the crisis in the North.

Accordingly, the kick off of the implementation of the Stabilization fund held in Katsina, Katsina State, Nigeria on 30 August 2024. The event was graced by the Executive Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda Ph.D. The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council.

Other dignitaries present were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Abel Enitan, The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu and the Head of the ECOWAS National Unit in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olawale Awe. The ECOWAS Commission was represented by Mr. Alozie Amaechi Godfrey, from the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs.

During the event, nutrition assistance was provided for six months to 6,788 malnourished children and 5,657 pregnant and breastfeeding women in Katsina and Sokoto States. The sum of One hundred and Seven thousand Two hundred Naira (N107, 200) was also provided in form of cash-based transfers to help meet the food assistance needs of 1,949 Internally Displaced Persons and other most vulnerable groups.

Other assistances provided included livelihood assistance, capacity strengthening of states systems and psycho-social support for social cohesion and peace.