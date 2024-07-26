REBUTTAL ON THE FALSE AND MISLEADING PUBLICATION ON THE APPOINTMENT OF ECOWAS YOUTH AMBASSADOR BY THE WEST AFRICAN YOUTH COUNCIL

26 Jul, 2024

The attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a false and misleading information recently published in some leading national newspapers and online platforms under various headlines regarding the appointment of an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.

Specifically, the publications stated, inter alia, that the West African Youth Council announced the appointment in an official letter to the award recipient and that the award was also recognized by the ECOWAS Commission.

For the avoidance of doubt, and also to set the records right, the ECOWAS Commission hereby state unequivocally that:

The appointment of the Youth Ambassador by the West African Youth Council was neither done in consultation nor collaboration with the Commission.

The appointment of the Youth Ambassador did not emanate from the ECOWAS Commission or any of its institutions or agencies, neither did the Commission authorize such appointment as we do not currently have such program as one of our youth promotion and empowerment initiatives.

The ECOWAS Commission does not confer awards to individuals, government and corporate organizations by proxy.

The ECOWAS Commission has nothing to do with the appointment of the Youth Ambassador by the West African Youth Council.

The ECOWAS Commission enjoins members of the Community and the general public to disregard any publication which directly or indirectly links the Commission with the appointment of a Youth Ambassador by the West African Youth Council.

The ECOWAS Commission further calls on individuals and organisations to desist from the illegal and unauthorized use of it’s name and logo and any other form of misrepresentation.

Also, the ECOWAS Commission enjoins the media, as well as the general public to kindly confirm any information concerning the Commission or its institutions from our Communication Directorate before dissemination.