Principal Accountant, Community Levy

Applications should be sent to: b10Pacctclevy@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW: The incumbent shall ensure the timely production of periodic Community Levy reports for the Commission and the whole Community for his supervisors review. The position will primarily be responsible for the strategic development, implementation, and management of grants, submission, ensure effective implementation of grants. ROLE OVERVIEW The incumbent shall report directly to the Director, Budget & Treasury and ensure the timely production of periodic financial reports for the Commission and the whole Community for his supervisors review. The position will coordinate for review the strategic development, implementation, and management of grants, submission, ensure effective implementation of grants. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Initiate plans and programmes for the assessment and collection of Community Levy proceeds, arrears of proceeds and any contribution arrears from Member States. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrange for visit to Member States to investigate the assessment, collection and deposit of Community Levy proceeds into ECOWAS Accounts at the Central Banks. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Liaise with the various Customs authorities in Member States for information on Community Levies collected. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrange with the Central Banks to provide monthly bank statements on ECOWAS Community Levy Accounts on regular basis. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ensures the proper recording and reconciliation of Community Levy proceeds with National Offices. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Oversee the operation of the Treasury Unit and make proposals to the Director of Finance on the best form of investment for surplus funds including surplus Community Levy proceeds. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Represent the Finance Department at Inter-departmental and inter-institutional meetings which concerns the Community Levy management during the absence of the Director of Budget & Treasury. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ensures the provision of quarterly reports to management on the performance of Member States in connection with the collection and remittance of Community Levy and contribution arrears. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Prepare annual reports the Administration & Finance Committee and the Council of Ministers on the implementation of the Community Levy Protocol. AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Masterâ€™s degree in Accounting and/or Finance from a recognized university is required; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10 yearsâ€™ experience in a complex organizational environment, in budget formulation, financial monitoring, accounting and financial reporting; including 6 years relevant international work experience and 5 years of management experience in finance and budget operations; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Possession of a professional qualification in accounting such as ACCA, ACA, ANAN or other recognized accounting certification is an advantage; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of financial accounting principles and concepts including the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS). â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Good knowledge of general aspects of financial management software and of at least one ERP software. Previous specific experience with SAP will be an asset â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrated practical knowledge of relevant financial accounting principles and concepts to perform tasks in accordance with the generally accepted Accounting Principles and Standards of relevance to public sector and international organizations; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; accounting best practices, ECOWAS financial policies (e.g. revenue, accounts payable); â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of financial and budgetary principles and practices, budget development and financial administration of resources. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to lead in assigned programmes and projects by providing the necessary managerial and operational expertise required for the fulfillment of the organizationâ€™s mandate; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to lead by example and organize teamwork to encourage cooperation to achieve targeted results, champion and build momentum for change and to bring about employee engagement; develops and implements internal controls for pilot program to manage potential barriers to implementation; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â excellent self-management skills, demonstrating ethics and integrity, confidentiality and displaying due regards for internal controls of rules, delegations and transparency; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to bring together complementary skills/expertise, assess individual contributions and recognize/address accomplishments and shortcomings in a manner that brings continued success to the organization; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of program management at the level usually acquired from a certification in program management. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to research benchmarks and trends to bring about the best recommendations for the development and improvement of programs/projects that will best serve the community/organization; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â well-developed networking and interpersonal skills to seek feedback, information and data from a network of professionals from multiple countries/sectors/organizations and to identify and prioritize the most critical community requirements; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to manage and co-ordinate client management initiatives and make recommendations; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to develop and implement best practices in client services; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â ability to develop and implement stakeholder management plans, programs and initiatives to obtain buy-in on new initiatives, to better understand dissenting views, to obtain resources and to increase perceptions of success. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to be diplomatic, tactful and respect of other people from varied backgrounds, understanding diverse cultural views especially within West Africa with the ability to convert diversity into opportunities to improve program/operational outcomes; â€¢Â Â ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices; â€¢Â Â ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias andÂ differences; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; â€¢Â Â ability to serve the interest of culturally diverse multinational teams/organizations/communities and persons with disability without prejudice and bias. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, associated dynamics and expectations as required to collaborate, participate, contribute and lead effectively; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social situation and trends in member states, as pertains to own scope of work; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS best practices, program management approaches and research techniques to lead and/or contribute to the development or assessment of programs, projects or initiatives; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of theÂ ECOWAS rules and proceduresÂ in order to appropriately interpret and apply directive text, provide technical advice, coach others and assess performance. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to analyze a situation by using indicators to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and chances for success, in makingÂ decisions; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to pull together information from different sources to identify the cause of problems, consequences of alternative causes of action, potential obstacles and ways to avoid the problem in the future; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to break down very complex situations/information into simple termsÂ to explain recommendations and conclusions aimed at solving problems or improving operations/programs/projects; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to develop new insights into situations, apply innovative solutions to problems and to design new methods of addressing issues or disconnects where established methods and procedures are inapplicable or no longer effective. â€¢Â Â Â ability to communicate with impact, clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner conveying credibility & confidence when making presentations, setting expectations and explaining complex issues; â€¢Â Â Â ability to listen intently and correctly interpret messages from others and respond appropriately; â€¢Â Â Â accomplished technical writing and editing skills; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â exhibit active listening skillsÂ to encourage stronger communication amongstÂ team members, to show care and make them feel valued and toÂ drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies; â€¢Â Â Â ability to give constructive feedback, provide recognition, address shortcomings and motivate direct reports to work at peak performance; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â organizational and project/program management skills with significant experience identifying timelines, targets, costs and resources necessary to deliver on operational/program/project outputs in line with result based management approach; â€¢Â Â ability to set effective goals and targets for self, others, and the work unit and adjusting work or project priorities in response to changing circumstances; â€¢Â Â ability to use participatory approach in project planning and identify gaps affecting the achievement of program/project expectations and to design and implement intervention plans required to build the desired task; â€¢Â Â ability to implement rigorous monitoring and evaluation practices and to set in place regular reporting schedules relevant to key outputs; â€¢Â Â ability to plan, organize, control resources, and to comply withÂ policies, procedures and protocols to achieve specific goals. Â Â