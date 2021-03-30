Twitter Facebook Youtube
President Brou Condoles the Family of Late Momodu Munu former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, has condoled with the family of Late Momodu Munu, former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS from 1985 to 1989 in Freetown, Sierra Leone on the 29th of March, 2021 on the side-lines of the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

A token was presented to his widow by President Brou on behalf of ECOWAS.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission was accompanied on the visit by Madam Halima Ahmed, Commissioner of Finance of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, Commissioner Social Affairs and Gender, and Sandra Oulaté, Director of Communication, among others.

Images

