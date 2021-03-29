President Brou to attend an Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown

GH.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be attending an Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The Session is scheduled to hold from March 29, 2021 to April 2, 2021.

The Parliamentarians will review and adopt the draft strategic plan of the fifth legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament among other key issues during the session. President Brou will also be addressing the Session of the Parliament on the State of the ECOWAS Region.