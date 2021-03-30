Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > President Brou attends Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown.....


Events

Events
News

News
President Brou attends Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown

President Brou attends Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown

Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 29, 2021. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, attended the First Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament for the year 2021 in Freetown, Sierra Leone which opened on the 29th of March 2021.

While thanking H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone for gracing the Session, President Brou condoled with him, the government and people of Sierra Leone on the passing of H.E. Momodu Munu, former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS (1985 – 1989) as well as Colonel Abdul Rahman Rogers, on duty at the Commission with the ECOWAS Standby Force. He also sympathised with victims of the fire disaster that happened in the Susan’s Bay neighbourhood of Freetown.

President Brou in his welcome address lauded the initiate of the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, H. E. Sidie Mohamed Tunis for convening the Session for the Parliament to consider its strategic plan for 2020 to 2024.

“This Strategic Plan is indeed an important tool to give structure to, and efficiently drive the work of the Parliament. The Strategic Plan is an actual compass, as it aligns with the development priorities of the region. It focuses on the people’s participation in the affairs of the Community, which is in line with the ECOWAS Vision of creating an “ECOWAS of People”, he said.

The delegation of the ECOWAS Commission President to the Extraordinary Session include: Madam Halima Ahmed, Commissioner of Finance of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, Commissioner Social Affairs and Gender, and Sandra Oulaté, Director of Communication, among others.

Images

H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Madam-Halima-Ahmed-Commissioner-of-Finance-ECOWAS-Commission
Dr.-Siga-Jagne-Commissioner-of-Social-Affairs-and-Gender-ECOWAS-Commission

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Recruitment of individual consultant to develop ECOWAS Regional Strategic Plan for Neglected Tropical Diseases
29 Mar 2021 - 15 Apr 2021 [OOAS]

Selection of a consultancy firm to provide media dissemination services for visibility of ECOWAS short term election observation missions
19 Mar 2021 - 09 Apr 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for the Development of an Application to Automate the ECOWAS SALW Exemption Certificate Management Procedure 
19 Mar 2021 - 09 Apr 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Award of Contract: Network Equipment for ECOWAS Insititutions based in Abuja
05 Mar 2021 - 30 Jun 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]

More...
Past events

RFP: Technical Assistance to ECOWAS Commission in Strengthening the Regional Strategic Food Reserve and Responsiveness
05 Mar 2021 - 11 Mar 2021 [Lomé (Togo)]

Recruitment Of An Individuel Consultant For Deployment Of Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise And The Design And Deployment Of An Intranet Portal Based On Microsoft Sharepoint
02 Mar 2021 - 18 Mar 2021 [OOAS]

Individual national consultant to “EVALUATE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2016-2020 GIABA STRATEGIC PLAN”
02 Mar 2021 - 17 Mar 2021 [GIABA]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Popularization Policy of Guinea Bissau
03 Feb 2021 - 26 Feb 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016