Photographer and Cameraman

|ANNUAL
|UA 20,166.30Â USD 31,818.39
UA 25,527.53Â USD 40,277.34
UA 30,178.98Â USD 47,616.39
Applications should be sent to: B7photocamerabuja@ecowas.int
ROLE OVERVIEW
Under the supervising of the PO Communication coordinate audio-visual unit, generate audio-visual materials, edit, captioned, organized and disseminate generated materials to media Organizations both print and news media.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Audio-visual coverage of all ECOWAS meetings, Seminars, Workshops, Presidentâ€™s Visits, Courtesy calls, etc;
- Responsible to the Principal Programme Officer, Information who is the Communication Officer;
- Provides audio-visual materials required for Press releases by the Communication Officers;
- Organize audio-visual materials by captioning, cataloguing and classifying same for depository in the Library and Documentation Division of ECOWAS Commission;
- Dissemination of audio-visual materials such as pictures and video to both local and international media organizations.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
Education
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Brevet deTechnicien Superior (BTS)/ Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or equivalent certificate in a relevant technical specialty from a recognized University.
Experience
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â 5 years of experience using computers with advanced word-processing skills including a working knowledge of spreadsheets (e.g. excel), inter/intranet, email and social media;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to understand semi-routine instructions and carry them out with limited supervision;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to produce clear, concise, logical and grammatically correct written material in English or French and to have equal verbal language proficiency;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Broad knowledge of communication activities such as media coverage, write press releases and assist with public relations functions.
AGE LIMIT
Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.
ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES
- ability to assume a credible presence when explaining rules, standards and expectations (e.g. deadlines) to ensure compliance and work expectations are met;
- ability to motivate self and/or others to engage in discussions that will result in recommendations to improve processes, templates or other work tools;
- ability to engage in positive approaches to team work, participate actively in discussions and the achievement of team goals;
- ability to take responsibility for own career and performance with the occasional guidance from the supervisor/mentor;
- Ability to build capacity of self and others by sharing knowledge, tools, expertise and experience with others to remain proficient and well informed in the execution of assigned role.
- Interpersonal, listening and multitasking skills with a good understanding of client service responsibilities and role in representing ECOWAS values in all interactions;
- ability to take initiative to resolve routine problems associated with assigned tasks using good judgment in involving colleagues or superiors as required;
- ability to work as part of a team to resolve concerns, problems and improve services;
- ability to manage own time effectively and organize own work area in a manner that will meet performance expectations related to assigned client services;
- Ability to direct people to the appropriate source for further information and ask for help when overwhelmed with client demands.
- ability to apply culturally-relevant and appropriate approaches with people from diverse cultural backgrounds;
- good diversity management skills to interact with individuals in a manner that is culturally appropriate and in accordance with ECOWAS rules/policies;
- ability to recognize preconceived notions and stereotypical views of certain groups and individuals and to successfully adopt inclusive and culturally appropriate behaviors;
- abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;
- Knowledge of diversity management as it relates to daily work expectations and assigned tasks.
- Knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate and operational goals of relevance to assigned responsibilities;
- ability to keep up-to-date with Departmental activities, schedules and goals of pertinence to own work team, functional area;
- Knowledge of ECOWAS procedures relevant to assigned work and the ability to apply sound judgment in their application;
- Demonstrated strong interest and commitment to ECOWAS values and activities in daily assumption of duties.
- Excellent ability to maintain, process and provide accurate information as part of assigned tasks;
- ability to organize files and information for easy retrieval and record keeping;
- ability to spot mistakes, act promptly to correct them and learn from experiences;
- knowledge and ability to challenge and question fundamental assumptions regarding accepted ways of doing things in the spirit of improvement
- Ability to use current technology to communicate effectively e.g. office software programs, including spreadsheets, word processing and graphic presentation software; ability to type and format presentations, reports, manuals, newsletters, website content and proficiency in information communication technologies (ICT);
- well-developed information sharing skills using technology and in accordance in established processes and practices;
- Advanced verbal assertiveness and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to acknowledge and understand the validity of othersâ€™ viewpoints and to respond in a constructive manner;
- proficiency inÂ information communication technologies (ICT);
- Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Working knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.
- ability to allocate time for specific task in a manner that will meet deadlines and quality/quantity expectations
- good organizational skills with an excellent ability to break down work into smaller parts and focusing on the most important steps first;
- with appropriate guidance, ability to contribute to maintaining organizational performance standards throughout implementation of new processes, practices and plans adopted by the Department and of relevance to assigned tasks;
- ability to monitor progress and to consider new goals in the context of assigned responsibilities;
- Ability to follow through with commitments made to others.