Â Applications should be sent to: B7driverabuja@ecowas.int Â ROLE OVERVIEW: Under the supervision of the PO Logistics & Maintenance, the position provides support to Fleet Management & Transport with everyday operations in making sure of the smooth running of the Commissionâ€™s fleet of vehicles. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Perform the daily preventive maintenance checks before moving a particular vehicle for the first time in the day;

Monitor consumption of fuel and lubricants by vehicles to ensure their efficient use;

Initiate timely requests for fuel replenishments;

Maintain accurate record of fuel/lubricant usage for planning and audit purposes;

Ensure accurate completion of vehicle log books by drivers;

Carry out any other duties that may be assigned.

Take/Receive officials and guests to and from the airport or other authorisedÂ locations;

Ensure security of goods and persons transported;

Respond immediately to accident emergencies by notifying emergency response providers;

Ensure cleanliness of the vehicle; ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE West African School Certificate or equivalent certificate with a formal driver training certificate and a valid driverâ€™s license/ certification to operate assigned vehicle;

2 years of experience as a driver, preferably for an international organization involving a variety of makes and models of vehicles;

Working knowledge ofÂ traffic rules and regulations, and ability to read and interpret traffic signs andÂ documents such as safety rules, and operating and maintenance instructions;

Maintain a log book;

Knowledge of defensive driving practices, chauffeur protocol and courtesies, local roads and conditions, and protocols of relevance to safety and security of passengers during inclement weather, terrorism events, motor accidents, criminal and violent incidents;

Knowledge of basic vehicle maintenance (e.g. circle check) and ability to assess vehicles for mechanical fitness and minor vehicle repairs. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. Â ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES understands own role in the team, making every effort to contribute in a meaningful way;

adapts quicklyÂ to new ways of doing things;

ability to follow simple instructions and to consistently complete work in a timely manner;

Ability to learn from others, on-the-job and independently by reading instructions, guidelines and work manuals;

Ability to motivate self along the organizational structure.

Ability to interact with others in a candid, timely and straightforward manner;

Â ability to communicate general information in an accurate and customer-friendly way;

Capable of dealing with difficult clients or situations in an effective manner, understanding own limitations and when to call for assistance;

Ability to deal honestly with clients and avoid conflict of interest.

Knowledge of ECOWAS diversity management and multiculturalism;

Ability to interact with others in a manner that is adapted and that respects multicultural and diversity policies/expectations;

AbilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;

Ability to ask questions in order to clarify multicultural and diversity expectations in the day to day execution of assigned tasks and learns from experiences.

Clearly understands the goals and targets of assigned work;

Â Knowledge of the mandate of the organization;

Ability to understand, apply and explain ECOWAS procedures and work instructions;

Ability to display values in the execution of assigned duties that reflect ECOWAS expectations.

Keep high quality records that are easy for others to understand;

Knowledge of who to seek within ECOWAS for information important to the execution of assigned duties;

Ability to write with correct grammar and spelling and draw reasonable conclusions from written instructions.

Good written communication skills in order to understand correspondence/emails and reply accordingly;

Ability to use technology as determined by assigned responsibilities and internal standards.

Proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT);

Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.

Approaches and carries out all duties in a thorough and organized manner;

Ability to identify and appreciate the urgency and importance of different tasks;

Knowledge of the need for quality record keeping in planning and implementation of assigned tasks.

Ability to execute tasks in accordance with step by step instructions. Â Â