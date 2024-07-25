Meeting Between H.E Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission and World Bank Task Team on ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project for West Africa

25 Jul, 2024

Within the framework of the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project in West Africa (ECOWAS-REAP) financed by the World Bank, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission met with the World Bank task team for the project in Abuja, on 24 July, 2024. The team, led by Mrs Elise MASSAN AKITANI, Senior Energy Specialist, discussed with the President of the Commission the state of implementation of the first phase of the ECOWAS-REAP, which aims to increase access to the electricity network in Guinea-Bissau, Mali and The Gambia for a total funding of 225 million US dollars.

In attendance at the meeting were the World Bank Co-Team Leader for ECOWAS-REAP, Adowa Asantewa, former Minister of Energy, Peru and Consultant for the Project, Pedro Sanchez, Honourable Mambury Njie, Special Advisor to the ECOWAS President on Economic and Financial Integration, Director of Energy and Mines, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Bayaorinbe DABIRE, and Director, External Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Kouassi Jerome BOA,

In her remarks, the Senior Energy Specialist and Task Team Leader for the implementation of the ECOWAS-REAP, Ms. Elise Massan Akitani, commended the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY, and the ECOWAS project team for their ongoing efforts and commitment towards ensuring the successful implementation of the project.

“We have come to brief the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY on the status of implementation of World Bank-funded ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project for West Africa at the country level, and to seek his support in fast-tracking the implementation of the project.” Ms. Elise Massan Akitani said.

“Currently, we have two projects: one is the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project for $225million and the Regional Electricity Access and Battery Energy Storage Project for $465 million. We want to congratulate the ECOWAS project team led by the Director of Energy and Mines, Mr. Bayaorinbe DABIRE for putting in their best efforts in making the implementation of the projects a success.”

Responding, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY, expressed his appreciation to the World Bank for its partnership and support to the Community and pledged the commitment of the Commission in addressing all issues relating to the speedy and successful implementation of the project.

“I want to express our appreciation to the World Bank for the good work they are doing for the Community and also re-assure them of our full support and commitment towards the speedy and successful implementation of the project.” H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY said.

H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY also solicited the support of the World Bank regarding ongoing efforts by the Commission to restore some member countries back to the Community.

“Some of our member states have left the Community and we also need the support of the World Bank in our ongoing engagement and dialogue with them to ensure that we can continue to stay together as a community”

In order to increase access to electricity in West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission and the World Bank initiated a Regional Electricity Access Program in 2018 to be implemented in the form of a series of projects. The Program builds on the ECOWAS Rural and Peri-Urban Electrification Master Plan, designed to meet the short- and medium-term needs of the Member States in terms of access to electricity.

The first phase of the Program is the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP), and covers the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Mali. The project comprises three components namely, i) Component 1: Design, supply and installation (DSI) of electricity distribution infrastructure (medium voltage – MV and low voltage – LV); ii) Component 2: Supervision of construction and technical advisory, iii) Component 3: Project coordination and technical assistance. A regional Coordination Unit (RCU) has been set up with the ECOWAS Directorate of Energy and Mines and Project Implementation Units (PIUs) established in each of the countries concerned.