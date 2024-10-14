Joint Monitoring Mission of the International Moral Guarantors on the Implementation of the ‘‘Agreement of National Unity’’ Signed Between the Government of Sierra Leone and the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party

14 Oct, 2024

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, in consultations with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão, has deployed a Joint Monitoring Mission of the International Moral Guarantors to the Republic of Sierra Leone from 15-18 October 2024, on the implementation of the Agreement for National Unity signed between the Government of Sierra Leone and the All Peoples Congress (APC) party on 18 October 2023.

The Mission, which is co-led by H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and H.E. Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, former Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, is backstopped by experts from the respective institutions, including the Commonwealth and the country’s Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion (ICPNC).

The Mission will hold consultations with the Government of Sierra Leone and the leadership of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party, other political parties, leadership of the national parliament, the judiciary, including the hierarchy of the Security Agencies, the Electoral Commission, the Political Parties Registration Commission, as well as with the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) among others. The Mission will engage the stakeholders on progress made in the implementation of the Agreement for National Unity as well as actions being taken concerning the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee’s Report. The Mission will pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, H.E. Retired Brigadier (Dr) Julius Maada Bio.

As International Moral Guarantors of the Agreement, the Mission would wish to urge all political actors, stakeholders, and the citizens to continue to uphold the unity, peace and stability of the country.