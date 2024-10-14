ECOWAS Completes the Equipping of Ekok/Mfum Joint Border Post (JBP) Between Nigeria and Cameroon with the Installation of Acargo Scanner and Weighbridge Station.

14 Oct, 2024

In a bid to improve Integration, facilitate trade and encourage easy movement of persons and goods, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) in collaboration with the African Development Bank embarked on the transformation of the border crossing at Ekok/Mfum border to a Joint Border Post as part of the Nigeria-Cameroon Multinational Highway and Transport Facilitation Programme embarked.

The modern Joint Border Post which was officially handed over to the border officials from Nigeria and Cameroon in November 2022 is now fully equipped with the required cargo scanner, baggage & walkthrough metal detectors, and weighbridge station for the efficient and effective operationalization. Border officials including customs, plant quarantine, immigration, and others have also been trained on the use of the equipment.

The security scanner when effectively utilized, will assist border officials with a more efficient means to examine and screen cargos along the corridor thereby reducing processing time and enhancing the security of all goods. In a similar vein, the weighbridge helps Customs to check the gross weight of trucks and also detect excessive loading of trucks with the sole aim of saving the huge investment on road infrastructure from deteriorating.