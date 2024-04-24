Facing Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in West Africa Through Vaccination Campaigns

24 Apr, 2024

24 April 2024. Lomé, Togo

Adding to the efforts already undertaken at both national and regional level, the ECOWAS Regional Veterinary Committee continues to reflect, under the facilitation of the Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC), on the best approaches to accelerate the control and eradication of this scourge in the region by 2030.

The 4th meeting of the ECOWAS Veterinary Committee held in Lomé (Togo), from 18 to 19 April 2024, provided an opportunity for the veterinary services of ECOWAS Member States, including Mauritania and Chad, to discuss the progress made, difficulties encountered and formulate recommendations for combatting Peste des Petits Ruminants in their respective countries and in the region.

