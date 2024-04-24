image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Convenes West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) Workshop to Validate Data and Address Regional Drug Abuse Challenges, Affirms Support for Sierra Leone

24 Apr, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has inaugurated a three-day workshop from April 23rd to 25th, 2024, focusing on the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU). While the workshop primarily aims to validate the WENDU 2023 data and strengthen regional responses to drug abuse challenges, it also provides an opportunity to affirm ECOWAS’s commitment to monitoring and supporting Sierra Leone amidst its declared drug abuse emergency on the use of Kush.

 

In her opening remarks, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, represented by the Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, highlighted the broader regional context and the specific situation in Sierra Leone. “While our focus today is on strengthening our entire region’s capacity to manage drug-related issues, we are particularly attentive to the acute challenges faced by Sierra Leone. We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to mobilising targeted support as part of our regional strategy,” Dr Ugbe remarked.

 

Pharm (Mrs.) Abdulhameed Wosilat, Deputy Director/Head of the Narcotics and Drug Abuse Division at the Federal Ministry of Health/Social Welfare, and WENDU Focal Point for Nigeria, speaking on behalf of Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, reinforced the timely nature of this workshop. “Our meeting today not only seeks to advance our capabilities in data analysis and policy formulation but also to reinforce our solidarity with Sierra Leone at this critical time. Our commitment to data-driven solutions and interagency cooperation is key to our collective efforts to mitigate drug abuse throughout West Africa,” stated Prof. Pate.

 

The workshop aims to foster an environment of enhanced cooperation and improved data quality and access, enabling ECOWAS to develop informed policies that address both the supply and demand aspects of drug-related issues. This approach ensures a healthier and safer West African community and underscores the region’s support for Sierra Leone.

 

This event marks a significant step in ECOWAS’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, demonstrating the region’s commitment to public health and safety through collaborative and strategic measures. The discussions and outcomes from this workshop are anticipated to significantly influence future actions and strengthen cooperation among member states, leading to more effective management of drug abuse and its associated challenges across the region.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS

04-25-15:38:19

  • animale male enhancement gummies animale me gummies opiniones animale me gummies precio
  • shocking news impossible how can this possible american idol kelly clarkson weight loss
  • king cobra cbd gummies male enhancement reviews
  • exclusive kelly clarkson reveals her weight loss secret
  • top dawg male enhancement dawg male enhancement reviewstopdawg capsules top dawg
  • kelly clarkson weight loss gummies
  • phenoman male enhancement gummies phenoman male enhancement gummies review phenoman me gummies 1
  • apple cider vinegar gummies easy fat loss or a scam
  • trim drops keto gummies trim drops keto acv gummies reviews
  • keto acv gummies viral shortsvideo
  • animale male enhancement animale male reviews male enhancement pills male enhancement gummies ed
  • animale gummies animale male enhancement gummies reviews animale me gummies
  • pelican cbd male enhancement gummies 1 ztnom9au
  • ntx nutrition keto acv gummies warnings does it works
  • phenoman male enhancement gummies official website 2
  • cobrax gummies warning cobrax gummies review cobrax male enhancement gummies
  • apex keto gummies apex keto acv gummies official website 100 work
  • kelly clarksons weight loss in 2023 kellyclarksonstronger
  • kelly clarkson opens up about her prediabetes diagnosis before weight loss that was literally
  • kelly clarkson reveals how she dropped weight kellyclarkson shorts
  • kelly clarkson feels sexier in new york after impressive weight loss turns out i was a dog in l
  • acv keto gummies shark tank did you know this about simpli acv keto gummies
  • kelly clarksons weight loss journey unveiled
  • kelly clarkson share weight loss advice with fans
  • how did kelly clarkson lose weight baking news jaxcey n24
  • full body cbd gummies male enhancement unlock your sexual potential with the ultimate review
  • try acv gummy beware try acv gummy review try keto acv gummie reviews
  • elite keto gummies dragons den uk holland and barrett acv keto gummies reviews trustpilot 2023
  • summer keto gummies works warning summer keto gummies review summer keto acv gummies uk