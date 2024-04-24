Regional Capacity Building Workshop for ECOWAS Energy Directors on Green Hydrogen

24 Apr, 2024

Praia, April 24, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) are organizing a regional capacity-building workshop on green hydrogen, in Praia, on April 24 and 25, 2024 for the benefit of Energy Directors from ECOWAS Member States.

The ECOWAS regional strategy and action plans for green hydrogen have highlighted the need to strengthen the knowledge of the different stakeholders, namely entrepreneurs, financial institutions, government representatives and investors. It is in response to this need that ECREEE is organizing the aforementioned regional capacity-building workshop, which aims to improve member states’ understanding of green hydrogen production and technologies, industrial challenges and opportunities, for key stakeholders in the energy sector in the sub-region.

The opening ceremony was featured by the following keynote speeches:

ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cabo Verde, Dr. Samuel Lamptey

WASCAL’s Regional Coordinator for Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, Dr. Bruno Korgo,

The Executive Director of CEREEC, Mr. Francis SEMPORE

The Director of Energy Services of the Cabo Verde Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Energy, Mr. Carlos Monteiro.

Together with the different actors involved, ECREEE coordinates the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Policy and Strategy Framework on Green Hydrogen and its operationalization documents, which are the ECOWAS Regional Strategy on Green Hydrogen and the related action plans for the periods 2023-2030 and 20231-2050.

During the opening ceremony, ECREEE officially launched its new website available at www.ecreee.org, in the presence of the Energy Directors of ECOWAS Member States and the Technical and Financial Partners attending the event.