EMPOWERING YOUTH LEADERSHIP CRITICAL TO PEACE, STABILITY AND DEVELOPMENT IN WEST AFRICA

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Political Affairs, in collaboration with the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and GIZ, organised a Regional Youth Leadership Training on Peace and Security from 29 to 30 October 2026 at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana.

Held under the theme “Transforming Youth Leadership and Policy Action to Advance Peace, Security and Community Resilience in West Africa,” the training formed part of ECOWAS consultations on Youth, Peace and Security (YPS). It aimed to strengthen young people’s leadership capacities and participation in peacebuilding amid regional challenges, including violent extremism, political instability, unconstitutional changes of government, electoral tensions, climate-related insecurity and socioeconomic exclusion.

With young people accounting for approximately 60 per cent of the region’s population, the programme underscored the importance of recognizing them as strategic partners in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and development, rather than merely as beneficiaries of peace and security interventions.

Addressing participants, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Vice Marshal David Anetey Akrong, called for practical investments in youth leadership and empowerment, urging participants to apply their knowledge to promote dialogue, prevent conflict and strengthen social cohesion.

“The true measure of this training will not be the number of participants trained, but the positive impact you make in your respective communities,” he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Onyinye Onwuka, Head of Mediation and Coordination at the Regional Political Affairs Division, emphasised that advancing the YPS Agenda requires sustained mentorship, institutional support and meaningful youth inclusion in peace and security decision-making. She also urged development partners to support the implementation of initiatives and action plans emerging from the training.

In his keynote address, H.E. Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, underscored the need to involve young people in leadership, governance and decision-making, noting that their exclusion would undermine efforts to achieve sustainable peace, stability and development. He highlighted their contributions to social justice, national transformation and Africa’s development, stressing that youth empowerment is a shared responsibility.

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former President of the ECOWAS Commission and the KAIPTC Goodwill Ambassador and African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns in Africa, chaired a session on Intergenerational Transition Circles and generational exchange. He encouraged participants to demonstrate leadership through action by promoting dialogue, building trust and inspiring positive change in their communities.

The training strengthened participants’ capacities in leadership, conflict transformation, advocacy, entrepreneurship, mentorship and regional networking, equipping them with practical skills to address community challenges and support peacebuilding initiatives.

The programme concluded with a call on participants to become ambassadors of peace and security, translating their knowledge and networks into practical community initiatives and stronger regional cooperation.

Through this initiative, ECOWAS and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda and empowering young people to lead, influence decisions and contribute meaningfully to a peaceful, inclusive and resilient West Africa.