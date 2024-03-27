ECOWAS Regional Consultation Workshop to validate baseline data on humanitarian needs assessment holds in Abuja.

27 Mar, 2024

The ECOWAS Regional Consultation Workshop, aimed at addressing humanitarian challenges faced by vulnerable populations across Member States, commenced in Abuja, Nigeria. The workshop, scheduled from March 26th to 28th, 2024, brings together key stakeholders to validate baseline data on the humanitarian needs assessment of Persons of Concern (PoCs), including IDPs, Refugees, Returnees, Stateless People, Asylum Seekers, and their Host Communities.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Sintiki T. Ugbe, Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing humanitarian crises in the region. He emphasized the workshop’s objective to analyze priorities, challenges, and opportunities based on data collated from the region, including the significant displacement caused by conflicts and climate change-related concerns. Dr. Ugbe stressed the need for coordinated efforts to address the increasing humanitarian events and reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to assisting Member States in reducing the suffering of affected populations.

Additionally, the Director Humanitarian Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mr Ezulu Valentine, representing the Government of Nigeria, emphasized the urgency of validating baseline data on humanitarian needs. He underscored Nigeria’s commitment to addressing internal displacement and offering international protection to those in need. The Permanent Secretary urged collective action in delivering effective humanitarian assistance to the region’s most vulnerable populations, ensuring that no one is left behind.