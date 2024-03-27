image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Press Releases

image

ECOWAS resident representative in guinea receives in audience in Conakry the Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Islamic republic of Iran to Guinea

27 Mar, 2024

His Excellency Ambassador Louis Blaise Aka-Brou, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, received in audience on Thursday 21 March 2024 in Conakry, His Excellency Mr Jamshid Parvizi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Guinea.

 

The two diplomats exchanged views on various issues of regional interest, including support for the ongoing transition process and the strengthening of partner support for the promotion of stability and security in the sub-region.

 

It should be noted that the visit by His Excellency Mr Jamshid Parvizi, the Iranian Ambassador to Guinea, is part of the process of establishing contact and strengthening collaboration between the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative and his Embassy, following his official appointment six (6) months ago.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

