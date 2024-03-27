ECOWAS resident representative in guinea receives in audience in Conakry the Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Islamic republic of Iran to Guinea

His Excellency Ambassador Louis Blaise Aka-Brou, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, received in audience on Thursday 21 March 2024 in Conakry, His Excellency Mr Jamshid Parvizi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Guinea.

The two diplomats exchanged views on various issues of regional interest, including support for the ongoing transition process and the strengthening of partner support for the promotion of stability and security in the sub-region.

It should be noted that the visit by His Excellency Mr Jamshid Parvizi, the Iranian Ambassador to Guinea, is part of the process of establishing contact and strengthening collaboration between the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative and his Embassy, following his official appointment six (6) months ago.