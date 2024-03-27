ECOWAS boosts Crime Analysis and Response Capabilities with thematic Human Security Workshop on Crime and Criminality

27 Mar, 2024

Abuja, Nigeria – March 24, 2024 – The West African regional body, ECOWAS, is taking action to strengthen its fight against crime. Through its Early Warning Directorate (EWD), ECOWAS is hosting a Human Security Thematic Workshop on Crime and Criminality in Abuja, Nigeria from March 26-29, 2024. This workshop will equip and synchronize efforts of experts from National Centres for Early Warning and Response Mechanisms across the region to tackle crime and criminality.

The workshop aims to provide experts with advanced skills to identify, analyse, and mitigate the growing threats of personal safety, transnational organized crime including drugs and human trafficking, and gender-based sexual violence. These criminal activities pose a significant threat to peace, stability, and economic development within ECOWAS Member states.

“Crime undermines progress and puts citizens at risk. This workshop is about giving our member states with the National Centres as entry points, the tools to proactively combat these threats,” said Dr Onyinye ONWUKA Ag. Director of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate. Also, Dr Cyriaque AGNEKETHOM, Director ECOWAS DPKRS, in his goodwill message, commended the work done by the Early Warning Directorate and highlighted the importance of alert and response mechanisms in anticipating and preventing human insecurity and lessen post conflict reactions in Member states and the ECOWAS region at large.

Participants include representatives from National Centres for Early Warning and Response Mechanisms, the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), relevant ECOWAS departments, the Institute for Security Studies, the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

The workshop incorporates a comprehensive curriculum divided into six modules that will cover topics such as the link between crime and conflict, the challenges of combating crime sustainably, geo-spatial analysis, mapping of transnational organized crime typologies, and brainstorming sessions on joint analytical products and the role of National Centres for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanisms.

The workshop emphasizes practical learning through discussions, simulations, and group exercises. It is designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange for a more coordinated regional approach to crime prevention and response.