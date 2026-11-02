ECOWAS PARLIAMENTARY DELEGATION ASSESSES ECOMIG OPERATIONS IN THE GAMBIA

A delegation of the ECOWAS Parliamentary Oversight Committee has concluded a 5-day visit to The Gambia, aimed at assessing the work of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) and the progress towards transferring security responsibilities to national forces. Led by Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr, the delegation was in the country from Tuesday 27 to Saturday 31 October 2026 as part of the ECOWAS Parliament’s oversight responsibilities. The mission reviewed ECOMIG’s mandate, operational achievements, resource utilisation and challenges, while seeking to identify conditions for a safe and sustainable transition to the Gambian Defence and Security Forces.

The delegation visited ECOMIG Force Headquarters on Wednesday 28 October 2026, where they were received by Force Commander Colonel Aliou Tine. They were briefed on the mission’s mandate, operational activities, achievements and challenges. During the briefing, the delegation examined ECOMIG’s contribution to peace and stability in The Gambia, as well as its cooperation with the Gambian Defence and Security Forces. The discussions formed part of a wider assessment of the mission’s operational effectiveness, coordination with national security institutions and progress towards transferring responsibilities. Following the briefing, the delegation toured the Force Headquarters camp to observe the mission’s operational environment and activities. The team also visited NIGCOY Camp as part of its field engagements, gaining further insight into ECOMIG’s work at a contingent level.

The visit included engagements with national and institutional stakeholders on security sector reform, civilian protection, civil-military cooperation and transition arrangements. The delegation’s findings are expected to inform recommendations on ECOMIG’s effectiveness, resource management, operational challenges and the conditions required for a sustainable transfer of security responsibilities to Gambian Forces.