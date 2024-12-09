ECOWAS Mission Observes the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana

09 Dec, 2024

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the Republic of Ghana, led by H.E. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, former Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria, observed the Elections in Ghana, today December 7, 2024.

ECOWAS deployed twenty (21) long-term observers (LTOs) and one hundred and twenty (120) short-term election observers (STOs) to the 16 Regions and 216 Districts of Ghana to support and monitor the entire electoral process.

In his statement after visiting several polling units to monitor the electoral process, H.E. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) to the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said that the voting process was going on peacefully.

ECOWAS is committed to accompanying the people and government of the Republic of Ghana through the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.