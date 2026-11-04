ECOWAS LOGISTICS DEPOT RECEIVES NIGERIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SIERRA LEONE ON FAMILIARISATION VISIT

Her Excellency, Ambassador Ayo-Luther Ogunmade, Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, accompanied by her entourage, paid a familiarisation visit on the 30th of October 2026, to the ECOWAS Logistics Depot (ELD) Lungi, Sierra Leone following her assumption of duty.

The delegation was received by the Commander of the Depot, Navy Captain I. J. Akpa, who briefed Her Excellency on the Depot’s mandate, strategic importance and progress towards full operationalisation following its commissioning in July 2026.

During the engagement, the Commander highlighted the Depot’s role in strengthening ECOWAS’ regional logistics capabilities in support of peace and security operations, humanitarian assistance and emergency response. He also underscored Nigeria’s longstanding contributions to regional peace and security, including its continued support for ECOWAS initiatives aimed at enhancing collective preparedness and regional integration.

The visit afforded the High Commissioner and her delegation an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Depot’s facilities and ongoing efforts to develop it into a fully operational regional logistics, training and humanitarian response hub.

The engagement further reinforced the importance of sustained diplomatic and institutional cooperation in advancing ECOWAS’ strategic objectives and strengthening regional peace, security and integration.