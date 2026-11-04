ECOWAS CONVENED REGIONAL MEETINGS ON PRIVATE COPYING REMUNERATION AND THE REPATRIATION OF CULTURAL PROPERTY IN ACCRA

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Education, Science and Culture, convened the Validation Meeting of the Study on Private Copying Remuneration and the Meeting of the ECOWAS Regional Committee on the Repatriation of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin from 3 to 5 November 2026 in Accra, Ghana. The two meetings proceeded in parallel following a joint opening ceremony.

The meetings formed part of ECOWAS’ efforts to protect the interests of creators and rights holders, support cultural and creative industries, and strengthen regional cooperation for the safeguarding and recovery of West Africa’s cultural heritage.

The Honourable Minister responsible for Tourism, Culture and the Creative Arts of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Abla Dzifa Gomashie, delivered the opening remarks and formally declared the meetings open. The opening programme also included a welcome address by Dr. Roland KOUAKOU, Director of Education, Science and Culture at the ECOWAS Commission.

Regional and technical partners included the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), represented by Dr. Koné Donikpo, Director of Culture and Tourism, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), represented by Mr. Aziz Dieng. Their contributions formed part of the opening programme, which also acknowledged WIPO’s continued technical support.

Chaired by Mr. Gueladio SOW of Senegal, the technical sessions on private copying remuneration reviewed the study defining a regional strategy for the implementation of remuneration for private copying and reprography in ECOWAS Member States. The exercise aimed to secure stakeholder validation of the study report and guide a coordinated regional approach to these remuneration mechanisms.

The Regional Committee meeting was chaired by Dr. Memel Epse Kassi Yooul Silvie of Côte d’Ivoire. Its deliberations focused on developing the measures and processes required to implement the 2027–2031 Action Plan for the return of cultural property to its countries of origin.

The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to initiatives that protect creators, strengthen cultural bonds and support the recovery of cultural heritage, while promoting regional integration and development through the arts and culture.