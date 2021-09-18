Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS holds capacity building workshop on Digital Trade for the AfCFTA E-Commerce Agenda.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS holds capacity building workshop on Digital Trade for the AfCFTA E-Commerce Agenda
Abuja, Nigeria, September 13, 2021. The ECOWAS Commission collaborated with the GIZ African Union Support Programme to the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA), to hold its first virtual regional workshop on “Capacity building for Digital Trade for the AfCFTA E-Commerce Agenda”.


The overall objective of the workshop, which was held on Monday 13th September 2021, was to further build the capacity of relevant stakeholders to effectively negotiate the E-Commerce Protocol, which forms part of the Agreement on the AfCFTA. The workshop provided a background on e-commerce in the region, as well as considered the negotiations on e-commerce and digital trade in multiple fora.

In his remarks, Director of Bilateral, Regional and Multilateral Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Mickson OPOKU, who chaired the Meeting, expressed appreciation to ECOWAS Commission and GIZ for organising the workshop and encouraged participants to seize upon the opportunity to enhance their understanding of e-commerce challenges and opportunities in the region, which will inform their common positions in the AfCFTA e-Commerce negotiations.
Making his remarks on behalf of Mr. Tei KONZI, ECOWAS Commissioner of Trade, Customs and Free Movement, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Acting Director of Trade, highlighted regional initiatives being undertaken to boost the adoption and utilization of e-commerce in the region, including the ongoing development of a regional eCommerce Strategy.
On his part, Mr. Jan Miksch, Component Lead of the GIZ AU Support Programme to the AfCFTA underscored the relevance and catalytic effect of the Protocol on Digital Trade and E-Commerce on the realization of the objectives of the AfCFTA.
Although the AfCFTA negotiations are Member State driven, the ECOWAS Commission continues to support Member States to ensure the adoption of common positions ahead of the negotiations, in line with directives by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.
The workshop was attended by Experts on Ecommerce from Member States, as well as officials from the ECOWAS Commission and representatives from GIZ.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of a consultant for the deployment of a procurement monitoring software for ECOWAS Commission
20 Sep 2021 - 07 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice of Cancellation of Procurement Process
17 Sep 2021 - 17 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Invitation For Prequalification For The Services Of Insurance And Reinsurance Brokers Of ECOWAS Institutions/Relaunch Notice
17 Sep 2021 - 22 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Operational Framework.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Call For Proposals: ECOWAS Youth Business Incubator Programme (EBIP) 2021 Edition
01 Sep 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Intership Immersion of Young Graduates In The Programs of Ecowas
21 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Provision of Architectural & Engineering Services for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Logistics Depot in Bamako-Republic Of Mali (Regional Competitive Bidding Process). NOTICE OF RELAUNCH
18 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)
10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016