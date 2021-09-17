Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Logistics Concept. 14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Operational Framework. 14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultant for the deployment of a procurement monitoring software for ECOWAS Commission 20 Sep 2021 - 07 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Past events

Call For Proposals: ECOWAS Youth Business Incubator Programme (EBIP) 2021 Edition

01 Sep 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Intership Immersion of Young Graduates In The Programs of Ecowas

21 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Provision of Architectural & Engineering Services for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Logistics Depot in Bamako-Republic Of Mali (Regional Competitive Bidding Process). NOTICE OF RELAUNCH

18 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)

10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]