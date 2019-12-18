Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Council of Ministers hold 83rd Ordinary Session in Abuja

 

R-L Mr. Bashir Ifo, President of EBID_ H.E. Dada, H.E. Kalla Ankourao, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, Mrs. Finda Koroma, Honourable Justice Edwar

Abuja, 17th December 2019. The Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opened its 83rd Ordinary Session on the 17th of December 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria.

While welcoming participants to the meeting, the President of the ECOWAS Commission Jean-Claude Kassi Brou emphasised that the meeting offers the Ministers a platform to be presented with an overview of the situation in the Community.

In his welcome address, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria Ambassador Zubairu Dada urged his colleagues to make fruitful contributions to the issues to be raised in order to provide the ECOWAS leaders, useful information that will guide their decisions as the community moves from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of the people.

Chair of Council H.E Kalla Ankourao
Minister Zubairu Dada addressing Council

Declaring the session open, the Chair of Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Niger H.E Kalla Ankourao stressed the overriding importance of examining the state of play in the ECOWAS community and collectively determining “the ways and means of advancing our regional agenda and providing appropriate responses to the various challenges facing us”.

The ECOWAS Council of Ministers will be making recommendations on the various reports on the Community’s financial situation including the Auditor General’s multifaceted reports, memoranda on different thematic areas and those on sectoral Ministers, and integration activities including the examination of the action plan to combat terrorism and it’s financing, among others.

Photos Gallery

Videos

Overview
——
SPEECH OF THE CHAIR OF ECOWAS COUNCIL OF MINISTERS HE Kalla Ankourao
———-
SPEECH OF THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS HE Zubairu Dada
———-
SPEECH OF THE PRESIDENT OF ECOWAS COMMISSION JEAN CLAUDE KASSI BROU

