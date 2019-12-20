ECOWAS Council of Ministersâ€™ 83rd Ordinary Session Closes in Abuja

Abuja, 19th December 2019. The 83rd Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) closed on the 19th of December 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria.

This follows the adoption of the final report of Council at the end of its 3-Day meeting.

The final report of the Council containing appropriate recommendations will be submitted to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at their Summit will be meeting on the 21st December 2019, in Abuja, Nigeria