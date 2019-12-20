Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Fifty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to hold in Abuja.....


Events

Events
News

News
Fifty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to hold in Abuja

.Abuja, December 20, 2019. The Fifty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government will hold in Abuja the Nigerian Capital on the 21st of December 2019.

The ECOWAS Leaders during the one-day meeting will be deliberating on issues affecting the region, the political situations and the Action Plan for Regional Security and its financing mechanism, among others.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 2-Units of 35Kwp Grid Interactive Roof Top Solar PV plants
03 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Agency for Additional Resource Mobilization and international Event Promotion for ECOFEST 2020
20 Dec 2019 - 30 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

REI- Selection of an Individual Consultant for the re-modelling of the ECOWAS Commission Stores-Phase 2
25 Nov 2019 - 16 Jan 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

REI- Selection of an Individual Consultant for the formulation of a fleet Management Policy for ECOWAS Community Institutions
25 Nov 2019 - 16 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of ECOWAS Human Capital Strategy
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]

REI: Registration as Consultant
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Programme Officer for WACOMP
18 Dec 2019 - 03 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a Consultant for the Preparation and Implementation of Project Communication Plan
17 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016