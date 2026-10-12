The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Free Movement of Persons and Migration convened the Third Meeting of Heads of National Boundary Commissions in West Africa in The Gambia, from 6th to 8th October 2026 to review progress in implementing previous recommendations, strengthen cooperation among Member States, and advance coordinated approaches to border governance in the region.

The meeting brought together Heads of National Boundary Commissions and representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, the African Union, technical and financial partners, including the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

In his welcome remarks, the Chairperson of the Gambia National Boundary Commission, Mr. Alieu Njie, welcomed participants to The Gambia and noted that their participation demonstrated a shared commitment towards advancing regional integration through effective boundary governance and management. He also commended the ECOWAS Commission, National Boundary Commissions, development partners and other stakeholders for sustaining the platform since its inception in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, the Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration, Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, expressed appreciation to the Government of The Gambia for hosting the meeting and facilitating its proceedings.

He noted that the meeting was taking place at a critical juncture in the regional integration agenda, particularly as the ECOWAS Commission strengthens its focus on facilitating free movement within the Community. He emphasized that improved mobility must go hand in hand with effective border governance, highlighting the essential role of National Boundary Commissions in promoting well-managed borders, fostering cooperation between neighbouring countries and supporting regional integration.

In his opening statement, the Chairperson of the meeting, Major General Cheikhou M.L.B Camara , representing the Republic of Senegal, conveyed greetings on behalf of the President of Senegal and expressed appreciation to the Government and people of The Gambia for their hospitality and the arrangements made for participants.

He called for a broader understanding of borders, emphasizing that they should not be viewed solely as lines separating States, but also as spaces for interaction, development, collective security and regional integration. He further underscored the strategic role of National Boundary Commissions, whose responsibilities extend beyond the technical processes of boundary delimitation, demarcation and reaffirmation to include cross-border cooperation, local development, coordination among stakeholders and the implementation of regional and continental border-governance frameworks.

The meeting’s deliberations focused on reviewing the implementation status of recommendations adopted at the Second Meeting of Heads of National Boundary Commissions, held in Cotonou, Benin, in August 2025, and identifying priority follow-up actions. Participants also examined ongoing national, bilateral and regional border-governance strategies, programmes and projects, including the implementation of the ECOWAS Cross-Border Support Programme (2023–2027), with a view to strengthening complementarity, coordination and sustainability.

Particular attention was given to accelerating boundary delimitation, demarcation and reaffirmation through the exchange of technical experiences, innovative approaches and lessons learned, as well as enhanced peer-to-peer support among National Boundary Commissions and Structures. Discussions also addressed local border-development and governance plans, including their legal, institutional and financial implementation, and the participation and empowerment of border communities.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of sustained collaboration among ECOWAS Member States, regional and continental institutions, and development partners in promoting effective border governance as a foundation for peaceful coexistence, security, local development and deeper regional integration.