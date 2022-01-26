Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants For The Revision Of Ecowas Regional Distance (E-Learning) Policy And The 2023-2033 Action Plan
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection Of A Consultancy Firm For A Study To Define The Architecture Of The Ecowas Earth Observation Satellite (ECOSAT 1)
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Local Competitive Bidding For The Auction Of Serviceable Item; 2000 Kva Power Generating Set
28 Jan 2022 - 24 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
WAHO: notice of cancelation
27 Jan 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]
Notice Of Invitation To Submit Bids For An Operator Of The Ecowas Youth Business Incubator Training Programme
15 Jan 2022 - 30 Jan 2022 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Recruitment of an Air Transport Expert (Consultant) to support the Infrastructure Department in the monitoring and implementation of the PASTACO project
22 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a Senior Project Management and Administrative Coordination Specialist
21 Dec 2021 - 23 Jan 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Hiring a Consulting Firm for the Mid-term Evaluation of the DEMSAN Project
14 Dec 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]