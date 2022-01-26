Twitter Facebook Youtube
.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso

ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso

Â 

Abuja, Nigeria January 26, 2022. H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold in Virtually on Friday, January 28, 2022.

 

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the recent political developments in Burkina Faso as a result of the January 24, 2022 coup dâ€™Ã©tat in the country.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants For The Revision Of Ecowas Regional Distance (E-Learning) Policy And The 2023-2033 Action Plan
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection Of A Consultancy Firm For A Study To Define The Architecture Of The Ecowas Earth Observation Satellite (ECOSAT 1)
31 Jan 2022 - 22 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local Competitive Bidding For The Auction Of Serviceable Item; 2000 Kva Power Generating Set
28 Jan 2022 - 24 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

WAHO: notice of cancelation
27 Jan 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]

More...
Past events

Notice Of Invitation To Submit Bids For An Operator Of The Ecowas Youth Business Incubator Training Programme
15 Jan 2022 - 30 Jan 2022 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Recruitment of an Air Transport Expert (Consultant) to support the Infrastructure Department in the monitoring and implementation of the PASTACO project
22 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Senior Project Management and Administrative Coordination Specialist
21 Dec 2021 - 23 Jan 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Hiring a Consulting Firm for the Mid-term Evaluation of the DEMSAN Project
14 Dec 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016