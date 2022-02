ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso

Abuja, Nigeria January 26, 2022. H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold in Virtually on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the recent political developments in Burkina Faso as a result of the January 24, 2022 coup d’état in the country.