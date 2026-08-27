ECOWAS COMMISSION RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE/ HEAD OF MISSION IN GUINEA-BISSAU LAUDS ESSMGB PERSONNEL FOR PROFESSIONALISM

The Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission (RRPC) and Head of Mission (HOM) to Guinea-Bissau, Her Excellency Ambassador Dr Ngozi Ukaeje, has described personnel of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), as “ Diplomatic Military professionals.”

Ambassador Ukaeje gave the commendation on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, when the Force Commander (FC) ESSMGB, Brigadier General Danjuma Ribah Dantani, led senior officers, including the newly inducted Deputy Force Commander, Contingent Commanders and staff officers of the Force Headquarters (FHQ), on a visit to the Office of RRPC/HOM at the ECOWAS Office in Bissau.

The RRPC/HOM, who expressed delight at receiving the new officers into the ECOWAS Mission, said she was particularly impressed by the professionalism of the contingents and their ability to immediately hit the ground running upon assumption of duty. She advised the Contingent Commanders to ensure they tailor their in-house trainings towards supporting the National Defence Forces of Guinea-Bissau in the forthcoming referendum and subsequent general elections in the country. Dr Ukaeje further encouraged the officers to remain focused and brace up for the tasks ahead in order to achieve the objectives of the Mission.

Earlier, the FC stated that the visit was aimed at formally introducing the newly inducted senior officers to the RRPC/HOM in line with the traditions of the FHQ. He added that the visit would also provide an opportunity for the RRPC/HOM to meet the officers and engage them directly whenever the need arises.

Brigadier General Danjuma further briefed her on administrative and operational matters concerning the contingents and expressed appreciation for her exemplary leadership and her continued support in leading the affairs of the mission.

The newly introduced senior officers included the Deputy Force Commander, Colonel Nicholas Sambou from Senegal, Contingent Commanders of Nigeria, Ghana, and their deputies, as well as staff officers of the FHQ