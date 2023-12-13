ECOWAS Commission President Receives Courtesy Visit from Malian Envoy In Abuja

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, welcomed His Excellency Moustapha Traore, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Mali to ECOWAS at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, for a farewell meeting upon completion of his tour of duty in Nigeria.

During his visit, President Touray emphasised ECOWAS’s concerted efforts to maintain democracy and stability in Mali. The discussions focused on collaborative strategies to strengthen cooperation between ECOWAS and Mali.

The meeting culminated on a positive note, emphasizing the mutual commitment of ECOWAS and Mali to collectively address challenges and foster a stronger collaboration, thereby contributing to the stability and progressive development of the region.