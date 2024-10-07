ECOWAS Commences the Construction of a Bridge Over Cavally River with the Handover of the Construction Site to the Contractor and Super-vising Consultant

07 Oct, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially handed over the site of the Construction of a Bridge over Cavally River signalling the commencement of the construction of a vital infrastructure project connecting Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, during a ceremony held on October 3, 2024 at the Prollo border. The handover marks the start of the physical works expected to last 24 months. The project which supports ECO-WAS’s Vision 2050 goals of enhancing regional trade, transport connectivity, and eco-nomic cooperation across West Africa is a crucial component of the missing link on the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan corridor.

The Ag. Director of Transport the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Chris Appiah, on behalf of the President Dr. Alieu Touray Omar, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to en-suring the project delivers significant benefits to both Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia. “The 288 meter Bridge over the Cavally River is more than just an infrastructure project—it is a gateway to economic transformation for Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, and the entire West Afri-can region. This bridge which addresses a major missing link on the Dakar-Abidjan corri-dor is expected to improve trade, reduce transportation costs, and create jobs, directly contributing to regional integration and economic growth,” he stated. ECOWAS also highlighted the project’s additional social initiatives, including the development of mar-kets, sanitation facilities, and local employment opportunities for the immediately communities.

The mission commenced with a visit to Tabou, Côte d’Ivoire, where the Prefect of Tabou, Mme Kouakou Kalidja Epse Kouame, welcomed the ECOWAS delegation. Mme Kouame underscored the importance of the project for Côte d’Ivoire, noting, “The Cavally River Bridge will enhance trade and transport for our people and the region as a whole. This milestone will unlock new economic opportunities, and we are proud to be working alongside ECOWAS to make it a reality.” She also emphasized the bridge’s potential to boost local economic activities, reduce travel time, and facilitate cross-border coopera-tion.

Following the discussions in Tabou, the delegation proceeded to the construction site for the formal handover to the contractor and supervising consultant. The

Superintendent of Maryland County, Liberia, Henry Cole, Jr., spoke about the bridge’s importance for Liberia, stating, “This bridge represents more than a physical connec-tion; it symbolizes economic growth and collaboration for Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire. Our communities have long awaited improved infrastructure, and this project will open new economic frontiers for both nations.”

During the handover, the ECOWAS Project Manager, Engr. Ashoke Maliki provided the technical details of the bridge construction project, The structure, designed as a two-lane, reinforced concrete cablestay bridge, will be built to withstand the environmental challenges of the area. Plans for a temporary construction camp and material logistics through the Port of San Pedro were also discussed, with the contractor pledging to complete the project within the stipulated 24 mmonths. The Contract SCEGC and Super-vision Consult, AIM Consult, assured ECOWAS and the two adjoining Communities of completing the project as scheduled.

The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for November 2024, and it is expected to be presided over by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, to highlight the strategic importance of this project for regional development.